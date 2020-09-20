Financial Contrast: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) versus Community Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:CIBN)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for People’s United Financial and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 1.95 $520.40 million $1.39 7.65 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 20.81% 7.39% 0.94% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

