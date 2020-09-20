Financial Review: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) & New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SL Green Realty and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 19.90% 4.21% 1.81% New Senior Investment Group 6.96% 3.82% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and New Senior Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 9 3 0 2.25 New Senior Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus price target of $65.83, suggesting a potential upside of 33.21%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.35%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and New Senior Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 2.92 $281.35 million $7.00 7.06 New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 1.07 $2.01 million $0.67 6.66

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SL Green Realty pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Senior Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.7 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

