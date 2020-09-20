Financial Survey: IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) vs. Bontex (NYSE:BOTX)

Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bontex has a beta of -5.24, meaning that its share price is 624% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Bontex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bontex and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bontex N/A N/A N/A IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 1.06% 0.66% 0.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bontex and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bontex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $117.61 million 0.12 $2.22 million N/A N/A

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has higher revenue and earnings than Bontex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bontex and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bontex 0 0 0 0 N/A IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) beats Bontex on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bontex

Bontex Inc. manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage. The company also provides non woven boards; and Strobel products. Its cellulose board and light gauge products are PVC, PU, or special size coated as per custom needs. The company's products are used in hiking/performance, work/safety, sport performance, men's dress, casual men's, casual women's, women's fashion, kids, and luggage/visor board/handbag applications. Bontex Inc. was formerly known as Georgia Bonded Fibers, Inc. and changed its name to Bontex Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buena Vista, Virginia with research and development, manufacturing, converting, and warehousing facilities primarily in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

