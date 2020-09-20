Fireball Achieves Market Cap of $64,532.57 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $64,532.57 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00025125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00679007 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001708 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00852086 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004294 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

