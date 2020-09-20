First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after buying an additional 813,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

FMBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,026. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.23. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

