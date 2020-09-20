First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.76.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

