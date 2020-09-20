Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.64.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.97 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $131.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $398,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,515,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,386.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,639 shares of company stock worth $18,979,303. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

