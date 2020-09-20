Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives $36.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $30.65. 1,299,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,563. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

