FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Tops $155,025.86

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last week, FLIP has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $155,025.86 and approximately $110.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00089957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.01416997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00216169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000709 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

