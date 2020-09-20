Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

FBRX stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

