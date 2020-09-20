Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

FOXA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,768,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

