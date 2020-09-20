freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.11 ($23.66).

FNTN stock opened at €18.06 ($21.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.13. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

