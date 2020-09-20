freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.11 ($23.66).

FNTN stock opened at €18.06 ($21.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.13. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

