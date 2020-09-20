Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus acquired 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,428 shares of company stock worth $1,276,683. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

