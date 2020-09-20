Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 849.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 879.60 ($11.49).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRES shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of LON:FRES traded up GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,343 ($17.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,836,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 897.16. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,365 ($17.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

