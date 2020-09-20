Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.96 ($42.31).

Shares of FPE opened at €31.80 ($37.41) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.12.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.