Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.96 ($42.31).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €31.80 ($37.41) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.12.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.