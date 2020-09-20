Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$14,700.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,134,519 shares in the company, valued at C$20,777,742.93.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$8,760.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$8,350.00.

GWM opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.0397279 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of Galway Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

