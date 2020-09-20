GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GATX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GATX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

NYSE GATX opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. GATX has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $29,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in GATX by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GATX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

