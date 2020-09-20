GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 10% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $14,131.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,770,314 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

