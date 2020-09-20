Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,637,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.