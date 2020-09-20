Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $308.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

