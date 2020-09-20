GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

GLNCY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 235,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,478. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.