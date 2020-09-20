Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Raymond James began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 989,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,441. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

