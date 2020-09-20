Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Receives $199.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.42.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,432,333. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.20. 2,692,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,199. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

