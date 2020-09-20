Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $179.20 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,432,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

