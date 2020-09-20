Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. 836,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

