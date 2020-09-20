GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GMS by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 466,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 698,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,378. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.