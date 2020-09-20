Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €106.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.38 ($105.15).

ETR GXI opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -96.97. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

