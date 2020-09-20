Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €47.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.50 ($54.71).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

