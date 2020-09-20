Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 5,425,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

