GreenMed Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.04371284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034176 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

