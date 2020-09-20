Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grenke has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.57 ($80.67).

ETR GLJ opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.59. Grenke has a 1-year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1-year high of €104.40 ($122.82).

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

