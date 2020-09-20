Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.44.

GRPN stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $748.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Groupon by 92.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,303 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 359,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Groupon by 108.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,459 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 19.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,049,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 333,857 shares during the period. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

