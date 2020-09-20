Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.
HAIN opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
Read More: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.