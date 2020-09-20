Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.