Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Hammerson stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

