Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,667.86 ($21.79).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. Shore Capital lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,830 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HL stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,648 ($21.53). 1,121,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,701.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,587.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,186 ($28.56).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.