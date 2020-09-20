Harmonic’s (HLIT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmonic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.