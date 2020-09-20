Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €48.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.78 ($56.21).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €36.52 ($42.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.23. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

