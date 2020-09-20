HC Wainwright Boosts Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Price Target to $16.00

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

PEIX stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pacific Ethanol has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,579.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

