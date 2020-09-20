HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.31.
AGLE stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $351.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.
About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.
