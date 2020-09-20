HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.31.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

AGLE stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $351.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.