HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of HCA traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.25. 2,070,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,473. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

