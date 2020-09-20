Head to Head Comparison: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Southern Banc (NASDAQ:SRNN)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30% Southern Banc 5.44% 2.59% 0.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 1.93 $35.90 million $1.37 11.46 Southern Banc $5.77 million 0.92 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Waterstone Financial and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Southern Banc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

