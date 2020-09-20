Head-To-Head Contrast: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Scientific Learning (NYSE:SCIL)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Scientific Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -44.76% N/A -48.13% Scientific Learning -11.03% N/A -22.91%

11.6% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Youdao and Scientific Learning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $184.14 million 16.26 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -28.50 Scientific Learning $15.80 million 0.37 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Scientific Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Youdao and Scientific Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 2 5 0 2.50 Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.67%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Summary

Youdao beats Scientific Learning on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

