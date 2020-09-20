Head to Head Review: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) & Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Avient alerts:

87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Albemarle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Albemarle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avient and Albemarle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 0 0 0 N/A Albemarle 5 13 6 0 2.04

Albemarle has a consensus target price of $77.81, indicating a potential downside of 20.57%. Given Albemarle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Avient.

Dividends

Avient pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Avient pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albemarle pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Albemarle has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Avient has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albemarle has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avient and Albemarle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion 0.87 $588.60 million $1.69 16.12 Albemarle $3.59 billion 2.90 $533.23 million $6.04 16.22

Avient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Albemarle. Avient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albemarle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and Albemarle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57% Albemarle 12.99% 13.33% 5.73%

Summary

Albemarle beats Avient on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets. It also offers cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications; technical services, such as the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and recycling services for lithium-containing by-products. The company's Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications, as well as oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications; and tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. Its Catalysts segment offers performance catalyst solutions comprising hydroprocessing catalysts together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions comprising organometallics and curatives. It serves energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.