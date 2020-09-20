Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $27.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,176. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

