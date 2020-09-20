Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.92 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $177.44 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00235739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00089462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.01416484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,311,965,015 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

