Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Receives $96.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,272.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $802,038.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares in the company, valued at $81,717,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,226 shares of company stock worth $2,800,053. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Heico by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Heico by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Heico by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.35. 901,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,939. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heico will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

