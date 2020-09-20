Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and $65,456.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00431390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,805,533 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

