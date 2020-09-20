Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,583.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $49,597.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,700.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,629 shares of company stock valued at $302,051. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

