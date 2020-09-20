HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $906.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042669 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,939.94 or 1.00602068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00177670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,500,553 coins and its circulating supply is 258,365,403 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.