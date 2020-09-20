HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.32. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.49%.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

